Barcelona reportedly learn Harry Kane's stance on a transfer away from Bayern Munich in the summer, with the Bavarians wary of interest from La Liga.

Barcelona have learned that Harry Kane has reportedly decided to wait until the end of the season before making a decision on whether to sign for the La Liga giants.

The Catalan side bounced back from a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in later October with a 3-1 win against Elche, though they are still five points behind Los Blancos.

If Hansi Flick is unable to win the La Liga title this season, the German boss is sure to be backed in the summer transfer window.

Barca are said to be in the market for additions in the forward line given Robert Lewandowski is 37, and there are no signs yet that he will be offered a new deal before his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Spanish publication Sport claim that Barca have their eyes set on 32 year old Kane, with the Bayern Munich man available for €65m (£57.04m) due to a release clause, though the Englishman is prepared to wait until the end of 2025-26 to decide his future.

Is signing Harry Kane the right strategy for Barcelona?

Barcelona are no strangers when it comes to signing veteran strikers from Bayern Munich having signed Lewandowski from the Germans in the summer of 2022 when he was 33.

The Polish forward has scored 105 goals for the Catalan giants since joining, and though critics were initially sceptical about the attacker, it is hard to say that he has not been a successful addition.

Kane has never relied on pace to score goals, so it would be foolish to write him off, though there is no guarantee that players in the twilight of their careers will continue to excel.

Barca have also experienced severe financial difficulties in recent seasons, and while they may be able to afford the Bayern man in the summer, he cannot be described as a long-term investment.

Could Barcelona be set for Real Madrid transfer battle?

While Barca are reportedly keen on signing Kane, there have been reports that Real Madrid could move for the striker should Vinicius Junior leave in the summer.

The project at Los Blancos under boss Xabi Alonso would be appealing given the club appear set to consistently challenge on the European stage, with the team having signed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last two seasons.

Real have a considerably richer history in the Champions League than Barca having claimed the trophy 15 times - nine times more than Barca - including six times in the past 12 seasons.

If the Catalans are to draw Kane away from their fierce rivals, they may have to prove that they are as ambitious on the pitch, though it remains to be seen if they can compete with their opponents financially.