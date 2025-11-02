Real Madrid reportedly identify their priority target to replace winger Vinicius Junior, though they would first have to lure them from a Champions League rival.

Real Madrid have identified Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as a priority replacement for Vinicius Junior if a new contract cannot be agreed with the Brazilian winger, the latest report has claimed.

Los Blancos appear to have settled into life under new boss Xabi Alonso, with their 2-1 victory in El Classico against Barcelona on October 26 a statement win.

The match was not without controversy, with forward Vinicius Junior reacting furiously to his substitution, though he later apologised to fans and teammates on social media.

Vinicius Junior has less than two years left on his contract, and amid rumours of a rift between him and Alonso, it is not yet clear if the club will be able to agree terms on a new deal.

Fichajes claim that Real would be prepared to pay a fee of €65m (£57.01m) to Bayern for Kane, who is described as an affordable replacement.

Harry Kane in profile: Why Real Madrid should sign Bayern Munich striker

Kane has enjoyed a remarkable season in Germany so far, scoring 22 goals and providing three assist in just 15 games, with the striker having started just 14 times.

The Englishman has also operated deeper as a number 10 behind Nicolas Jackson, showcasing his versatility in the forward line, though Vincent Kompany has primarily utilised him as a number nine.

Real managers are often judged on their continental success, and considering Kane has netted five goals in three appearances in the Champions League this term, as well as 24 goals in 28 European games for Bayern, the forward would almost certainly boost the team's chances of European silverware.

The 32-year-old will only have a year remaining on his deal in the summer, so perhaps he would be available for a relatively modest sum due to the possibility he could leave for free in 2027.

How would Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe fit in the same team under Xabi Alonso?

While Kane has demonstrated that he can play in multiple positions, playing him from the left of attack like Vinicius Junior would undoubtedly limit his impact.

Kylian Mbappe has excelled up front for Real since joining last season, but the Frenchman did play out wide on the left for much of his career prior to leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

If Los Blancos were to sign the Bayern forward, then it would not be surprising if Alonso shifted Mbappe to the left, with Kane then operating in a central area ahead of number 10 Jude Bellingham.

Real's forwards would benefit greatly from Kane's immense passing range, and given the Bayern man has shown great chemistry with the likes of Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, the prospect of Mbappe playing in the same forward line as him is tantalising.