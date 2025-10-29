Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr takes to social media to address his outburst after being substituted in Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has apologised for his outburst towards Xabi Alonso during Sunday's El Clascio with Barcelona.

Los Blancos took a major step towards regaining the La Liga title with a 2-1 victory over their fierce rivals at the Bernabeu.

However, it was Vinicus who made as much headlines as his team after his reaction to being substituted by Alonso in the 72nd minute.

As per broadcaster DAZN, the Brazil international said: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

Speculation has since grown that Vinicius Jr may soon look to secure a transfer away from Real Madrid at a time when his contract is due to expire in 2027.

Vinicius Jr apologises for El Clasico outburst

Nevertheless, posting on X on Wednesday afternoon, the 25-year-old has apologised for his behaviour, also revealing that he had addressed the situation behind the scenes.

A statement read: "Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico.

"Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president.

"Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

"I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."

What next for Vinicius Jr?

Vinicius Jr has made a total of 13 appearances for Real Madrid during 2025-26, his five goals and four assists all coming in La Liga.

His frustration may stem from only completing the 90 minutes on three occasions - the three games before the October international break - in Spain's top flight in 2025-26.

He was also only named as a substitute for the preceding game before El Clasico against Getafe, while his withdrawal versus Barcelona came when the contest was finely-balanced.

Despite his public apology, though, Vinicius Jr will continue to be linked with a move elsewhere, whether that be to the Premier League or Saudi Pro League.

Next up for Real Madrid are matches against Valencia and Liverpool on November 1 and November 4 respectively.