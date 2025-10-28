Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is seriously considering an exit from Real Madrid after his meltdown in El Clasico at the weekend, according to a report.

Xabi Alonso's side opened up a five-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table thanks to a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu, where Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham netted either side of a Fermin Lopez leveller.

Vinicius played a key role in Los Blancos' winning goal, charging to the byline and sending in a lobbed cross to the back post, which compatriot Eder Militao nodded down for Bellingham to tap home.

However, the 25-year-old was then taken off for Rodrygo in the 72nd minute of the contest, reacting with disbelief and anger as he stormed off the field and past Alonso, whom he did not shake hands with.

An apoplectic Vinicius was still exclaiming as he stormed down the tunnel, although he eventually re-emerged and took his seat on the bench alongside his teammates before a post-match brawl, which he was heavily involved in.

Vinicius feels 'disrespected' at Real Madrid after Clasico meltdown

The Brazil international has only completed the full 90 minutes in three games during the 2025-26 season, and Sunday's Clasico was the seventh time this term that he has been taken off midway through the second half.

Now, AS reports that Vinicius - who remains 'furious' at his El Clasico substitution - does not feel respected in the Spanish capital and is now giving serious consideration to an exit from the club in 2026.

The 25-year-old has allegedly accepted that he is not an Alonso-type player, and the situation - which can be described as a 'conflict' and has reached 'maximum tension' - is now unsustainable.

Vinicius apparently exclaimed "Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving, I'd better go!" as he made his way down the tunnel on Sunday, and his actions did not sit well with the Real Madrid hierarchy, who have offered Alonso their 'total and absolute support'.

While Vinicius's priority is still to stay at Real Madrid, he has not ruled out an exit in the summer of 2026 if his situation with Alonso does not improve, and talks over a contract renewal have been put on hold amid the growing tension.

The attacker's current deal at the Bernabeu expires at the end of next season, so Los Blancos may have no option but to sell him for a cut-price fee in 2026, or he could alternatively run down his deal and depart for nothing in 2027.

Vinicius has registered 111 goals and 87 assists in 335 appearances for Real Madrid in all tournaments, including five goals and four assists from 13 games in the current campaign.

Where could Vinicius go if he leaves Real Madrid?

The Saudi Pro League will no doubt be keeping an eye on the Vinicius saga, as clubs in the Middle East have long been linked with a lucrative move for the 25-year-old, who could become one of the highest-paid players in the world in the Gulf state.

Rumours swirled surrounding a possible world-record bid in the summer window just gone, but the likes of Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad should not have to pay an unprecedented £250m if Vinicius enters the last year of his contract.

Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City could also attempt to capitalise on the situation, but none of the title-chasing trio is thought to have a serious interest at this stage.