Bayern Munich transfer news: Crystal Palace given leeway to 'negotiate' Sacha Boey asking price

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 14:31 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 14:55

Crystal Palace have allegedly been given encouragement in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich defender.

On the back of defeats to Strasbourg and Manchester United, head coach Oliver Glasner has been vocal about the need for reinforcements during the winter transfer window.

The Eagles boss is known to want at least one more creative player to be added to his first-team squad as they likely continue to battle for silverware on the European front as well as domestically.

However, right wing-back David Munoz has been heavily used by Glasner during the first half of the season and is in need of greater competition.

According to transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri, who was writing for the Swiss edition of Sky, Palace are interested in Sacha Boey.