Bayern Munich transfer news: Crystal Palace given leeway to 'negotiate' Sacha Boey asking price

Crystal Palace have allegedly been given encouragement in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich defender.
On the back of defeats to Strasbourg and Manchester United, head coach Oliver Glasner has been vocal about the need for reinforcements during the winter transfer window.
The Eagles boss is known to want at least one more creative player to be added to his first-team squad as they likely continue to battle for silverware on the European front as well as domestically.
However, right wing-back David Munoz has been heavily used by Glasner during the first half of the season and is in need of greater competition.
According to transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri, who was writing for the Swiss edition of Sky, Palace are interested in Sacha Boey.
Palace able to negotiate Boey fee?
Tavolieri claims that Palace have already lodged their first official offer for the out-of-favour right-back.
While the 25-year-old has five starts and seven substitute outings to his name this season, his last appearance came on November 1.
Meanwhile, BILD suggests that Bayern may be prepared to do business for a fee in the region of €15m ((13.14m).
That is despite the Bundesliga champions paying double that figure when they signed the player in January 2024.
A total of one goal and five assists have been contributed from 37 appearances, albeit just 16 of his outings coming from the starting lineup.
While a contract is in place until 2028, it appears that club officials are prepared to cash in on the former Galatasaray star.
Would Boey be ideal Palace signing?
Despite Munoz being one of Palace's key players, there is no doubt that he could benefit from being rested from time to time.
Furthermore, the Colombia international is attracting growing interest in his signature having chipped in with nine goals and 14 assists from just 84 appearances in a wing-back role.
If Munoz was to leave Selhurst Park, Boey could be regarded as the ideal alternative, as well as being able to provide cover on both flanks.