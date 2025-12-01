Team News: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 09:52 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 18:30

Fighting to escape the worries of the relegation zone, Burnley host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Clarets have lost four matches on the spin following a 3-1 loss at the home of Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

A day later and it was the turn of the Eagles to suffer defeat, with Manchester United staging a second-half comeback at Selhurst Park.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury news ahead of a midweek clash between the Clarets and Palace.

BURNLEY VS. CRYSTAL PALACE

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amoundi (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Flemming

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Borna Sosa (knock), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)

Doubtful: Will Hughes (knee), Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta