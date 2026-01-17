Man Utd transfer news: Casemiro contract clause could see midfielder remain at Old Trafford for another season

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 11:52

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will reportedly trigger a one-year extension in his contract if he starts 35 matches during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 33-year-old's deal, which is worth in the region of £300,000 a week, is due to expire this summer, and it is expected that the midfielder will leave on a free transfer despite once again being an important player during the current season.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Casemiro will trigger a one-year extension in his deal if he features from the start on 35 occasions in all competitions this season.

Casemiro will start his 19th match of the season when Man United face Manchester City in Saturday afternoon's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils only have another 16 matches left this term after the derby, so the Brazilian would have to be in from the start in every game for the remainder of the season in order for the extension to be activated.

Casemiro can 'trigger' one-year extension to Man Utd deal

Casemiro's future was again called into question over the summer following a difficult 2024-25 campaign for the midfielder, but he has been a strong performer this term.

There have recently been suggestions that Man United are keen to keep hold of him, especially as Manuel Ugarte is likely to be sold this summer.

However, Kobbie Mainoo now looks set to stay at Old Trafford following the departure of Ruben Amorim, while two new midfielders could arrive this summer.

Casemiro made the move to Man United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 145 occasions in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

Should Man United keep Casemiro for another season?

Casemiro has been one of the best defensive midfielders in world football for a long period, with the majority of his success coming at Real Madrid.

There were huge question marks when Man United handed him a four-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months in the summer of 2022, but the Brazilian has shown his quality at Old Trafford during a difficult period for the club.

It is time for both parties to move on, though, and Casemiro is likely to have plenty of options to make a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia or the United States.