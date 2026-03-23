Revealed: How Newcastle board feel about Eddie Howe future amid sack claims after Sunderland defeat

By Lewis Blain | 23 Mar 2026 14:24 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 14:24

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is facing a wave of scrutiny following a bruising defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby.

The Magpies have endured a difficult run of results, culminating in a painful loss to arch-rivals Sunderland, which has only intensified external pressure from the fanbase.

With expectations rising considerably in recent seasons, Newcastle now find themselves at a crossroads, but their stance on the future of Howe at St James' Park is now becoming increasingly clear.

Newcastle behind Eddie Howe as targets set for 2026/27 season

© Imago / Every Second Media

Despite mounting criticism, Newcastle’s board have no plans to part ways with Howe this summer. The club remain firmly behind their manager, viewing him as the right figure to lead the project forward, according to reports.

It's thought that Howe still has significant credit in the bank after transforming the north-east giants since his arrival in 2021. Under his leadership, the club have returned to the Champions League and ended their long wait for major silverware with last season’s Carabao Cup triumph.

Rather than reacting to short-term setbacks, the board are focused on longer-term objectives, with a clear expectation that Newcastle will push to re-establish themselves in European competition during the 2026/27 campaign.

Tyne-Wear Derby was a complete disaster for Newcastle

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

That said, the defeat to Sunderland has not gone unnoticed, and it has only fuelled growing unrest among supporters.

The Magpies' performance in the derby was widely criticised, with club legend Alan Shearer even branding the display “pathetic” and “lazy”.

Coming on the back of a heavy 7-2 aggregate defeat to Barcelona, it marked a particularly damaging week for the club.

The lack of intensity and cutting edge in such a high-stakes fixture has raised serious questions, not just about the players but also about the team’s overall direction.

For many fans, the derby defeat represented a new low in what has been a rather inconsistent campaign.

Should Eddie Howe be under more pressure at St James’ Park?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

There is no doubt that Howe is under pressure, but sacking him now would feel premature given everything he has achieved.

A more balanced view would suggest that Newcastle’s issues stem as much from recruitment as they do from management.

The club’s attacking additions, including players like Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, who were signed for a combined £120 million, have not delivered to the level required, particularly when compared to the clinical edge shown by Brian Brobbey, who proved decisive in the derby.

The Dutch forward cost a mere £17 million from Ajax in comparison, and has scored the same number of Premier League goals as the German, and more than the ex-Brentford star.

Howe has already shown he can elevate Newcastle to levels few thought possible just a few years ago, and while this season has exposed flaws, it also highlights the need for smarter recruitment and better squad balance rather than a change in the dugout.

For now, the board’s stance is justified. But if performances do not improve, especially in big moments, the noise around Howe will only grow louder.