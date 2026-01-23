Preview: Arsenal vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 15:59 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 20:21

Mikel vs. Michael takes centre stage in Premier League gameweek 23, when Manchester United endeavour to halt Arsenal's title charge in Sunday afternoon's Emirates extravaganza.

A whopping 15 points separate the two behemoths in the Premier League table, but with Michael Carrick at the helm, the good times have already returned for the Red Devils.

Match preview

Recent history repeated itself for Arsenal in the league leaders' last top-flight affair, where the Gunners failed to capitalise on an advantage given to them by none other than Sunday's visitors to North London.

Man Utd's 2-0 derby win over Manchester City opened the door for Arsenal to establish a nine-point lead at the summit, but as was the case in gameweek 21, Mikel Arteta's men failed to fire in a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, City and Aston Villa's defeats mean that the Gunners are still better off than they were seven days ago - sitting seven points clear atop the pile - and the hosts swiftly returned to their ruthless ways in midweek.

Now back at their North London base, the Emirates factor has been in play all season long for Arsenal, who are unbeaten in all 16 of their home games this season - winning 14 of them and only conceding a maximum of one goal in each match.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

While Arsenal failed to make the most of Man City's failings, Man Utd did their bit to help out their capital counterparts, defying the form book and their off-field chaos to stun their bitter adversaries in an Old Trafford masterclass.

The newly-reappointed Carrick witnessed Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu silence the Sky Blues in that 2-0 victory, Man Utd's first in any competition since Ruben Amorim oversaw a 1-0 top-flight triumph over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Immediately back on track in the race for Champions League football, the Red Devils start the weekend just one point adrift of Liverpool in fifth place, and they have not lost their scoring touch throughout the tough times.

Indeed, the visitors have now found the back of the net in each of their last 11 games in all tournaments, as well as each of their last nine on the road, although they have failed to keep a single clean sheet on their travels in that time too.

In fact, Man Utd have conceded in all of their away matches in 2025-26, an unsightly statistic before visiting an Arsenal side whom they have lost five of their last six Premier League games against, including August's agonising 1-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams.

Arsenal Premier League form:

W

W

W

W

D

D

Arsenal form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

D

W

Manchester United Premier League form:

L

W

D

D

D

W

Manchester United form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

The defensive injury crisis is finally easing for Arteta, who welcomed Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) and Piero Hincapie (thigh) back to first-team training on Friday, but the Arsenal boss naturally refused to confirm either man's availability in his pre-game press conference.

However, the pair are looking good for competitive comebacks on Sunday, when Arsenal's only absentee ought to be Max Dowman, who is still working his way back from an ankle injury.

Gabriel Jesus's brace as a starter and Viktor Gyokeres's fine effort off the bench against Inter has given Arteta quite the attacking dilemma, but the fact that the latter was only a substitute suggests that he will start against the Red Devils.

Speaking of the visitors, Carrick will still be missing Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt owing to his back injury, while Joshua Zirkzee is also touch-and-go due to a knock but would have never made the first XI here.

Africa Cup of Nations runner-up Noussair Mazraoui should be back available, but Carrick will surely be loath to make any alterations to the side that took down the Citizens last weekend, meaning another start in the engine room for Kobbie Mainoo.

The Englishman will join forces with Casemiro - confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season - and Bruno Fernandes, who created a stellar six chances against Pep Guardiola's men last weekend.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Man Utd played with pride and power against Arsenal in the summer - even if they were not rewarded for their efforts - and Carrick's men could hardly be riding higher on cloud nine after the events of last weekend.

However, the challenge of a near full-strength Arsenal side is too difficult for most teams in Europe right now, and the Gunners have our backing to maintain their title charge with another clean sheet in tow.

