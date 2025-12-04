Nottingham Forest vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 04 Dec 2025 08:00 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 00:13

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 134

Nott'm Forest wins: 48

Draws: 28

Everton wins: 58

After facing off 39 times before World War One, the two rarely crossed paths until the post-war years, but between 1951 and 1999, the two were often exclusively top-flight clubs, apart from Everton's time in the second tier during the mid-1950s, and Forest's time there in the mid 1970s.

It did not take Forest long to conquer English and European football after returning to the top flight, and they started their title-winning 1977-78 season with an early victory away at Goodison Park, coming out 3-1 winners.

That was during a spell where Forest only lost one of 12 matches against Everton up until the early 1980s, but the Toffees soon took over Forest's mantle as the best in the land, claiming the title in 1984-85, and they proved their dominance with an excellent 5-0 win at home to Forest that season, with Graeme Sharp netting twice.

Forest did manage to get the better of Everton at the City Ground in the 1986-87 season, but that was not enough to stop the Blues in their tracks, as they went on to claim a second title in three years.

The first season of the Premier League in 1992-93 saw Forest suffer relegation, with home and away defeats to Everton contributing to that, but on their instant return in 1994-95, they would exact revenge by completing a league double over the Toffees themselves.

Toward the late 1990s, though, Everton won four in a row, and even though Forest halted that run at Goodison in January 1999 thanks to Pierre van Hooijdonk's solitary goal, that was not enough to keep them in the division.

It took Forest 23 years to return, and when they did, a trip to Goodison was one of their first assignments, but Demarai Gray denied them a win late on with an 88th-minute equaliser, assisted by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Brennan Johnson scored all three of Forest's goals against Everton during that season, including a brace in the 2-2 draw later in the campaign, which ended up being important for both sides in their fight against the drop.

Everton were able to steer away from trouble comfortably a year later, and part of that was down to a 2-0 win over Forest at Goodison which saw them complete the double.

It also led to a bizarre response from the visitors, who claimed their hopes of survival were being scuppered by the fact VAR official Stuart Attwell was a Luton Town fan, but the result did not affect them come the end of the season, as they were able to stave off fears of relegation.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 12, 2025: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2024: Everton 0-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2024: Everton 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2023: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2022: Everton 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 30, 1999: Everton 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 08, 1998: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 01, 1997: Everton 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 28, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 24, 1996: Everton 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 17, 1995: Nott'm Forest 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 08, 1995: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 30, 1994: Everton 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 13, 1993: Everton 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 07, 1992: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 19, 1992: Everton 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Division One)

Aug 17, 1991: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Everton (Division One)

Mar 23, 1991: Everton 0-0 Nott'm Forest (Division One)

Oct 07, 1990: Nott'm Forest 3-1 Everton (Division One)

