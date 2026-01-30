Preview: Lyon vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Jan 2026 02:13

In a Coupe de France rematch from earlier this year, Lille will try to hand Lyon their first defeat of 2026 when they visit Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

These teams are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Ligue 1 table with OL defeating Metz 5-2 last week, putting them four points ahead of Lille, who were beaten 4-1 at home to Strasbourg.

Match preview

At the moment, Lyon can do no wrong, topping the table in the Europa League this week and surging up the Ligue 1 standings as well.

Not only do they boast a 100% record in 2026, but this team have won their last nine matches played across all competitions, including their previous four in Ligue 1.

Paulo Fonseca’s side are back in the mix for a Champions League place next season, currently in a qualifying position and a mere two points below Marseille for an automatic berth in the League Phase.

Lyon have won six consecutive home contests played across all competitions, netting three or more goals on three of those occasions.

After 19 matchdays, they are on 36 points, six more than they had at this same stage of the previous campaign when they wound up sixth.

Les Gones have emerged victorious from four of their previous five meetings with Lille at home, winning those last two matches at Groupama Stadium by a single goal.

© Imago

From one side in a groove like Lyon, we move to Lille, who are in a funk domestically, yet to earn a single point in the league so far this year.

At the same time, they assured themselves a place in the knockout portion of the Europa League on Thursday, defeating Freiburg 1-0 to end a five-game losing run across all competitions.

They have won two of their previous three away encounters in this competition, but could suffer successive defeats as the visitors on Sunday for the first time all season.

Meanwhile, Bruno Genesio could lose four Ligue 1 matches in a row this weekend for the first time since replacing Fonseca as the Lille boss ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

While they have scored three or more goals five times domestically this season, Lille have given up three or more in three of their previous four matches played in this competition, netting just once themselves over that span.

Les Nordistes have not beaten Lyon at Groupama Stadium since 2023 (2-0), while losing five of their last six meetings against them in the top-flight by a single goal.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sport

Ankle issues may keep Malick Fofana and Nicolas Tagliafico out of the Lyon fold this weekend, Rachid Ghezzal and Abner have groin pain, Corentin Tolisso is doubtful with a knock, while Ernest Nuamah is out due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Endrick notched a hat-trick in their win at Metz, with Ruben Kluivert and Tyler Morton also scoring in that decisive victory.

As for Lille, Marc-Aurele Caillard remains sidelined because of a sore elbow, Benjamin Andre has a shoulder strain, Thomas Meunier is doubtful with a hamstring problem, Nabil Bentaleb has a knock, while cruciate ligament tears will keep Hamza Igamane and Ousmane Toure out for the season.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo had their only goal at home to Strasbourg last weekend, the third of the Ligue 1 campaign for the Belgian attacker.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Kluivert, Hateboer; Morton, Tessmann; Merah, Sulc, Moreira; Endrick

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Mandi, Ngoy, Alexsandro; Santos, Perraud; Mbembe, Bouaddi, Mbappe Lottin, Haraldsson; Giroud

We say: Lyon 1-2 Lille

All signs may point to a Lyon triumph, but Lille can be a streaky team, and they should be feeling better about themselves after a solid showing against Freiburg in mid-week.

