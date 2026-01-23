Preview: Lille vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jan 2026 01:12

Strasbourg will seek to win both matches versus Lille in the same Ligue 1 campaign for the first time this century when the two sides meet on Sunday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

A 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain last weekend dropped Les Dogues down to fifth in the table, five points above Strasbourg, who are seventh following a 2-1 win over Metz.

Match preview

Having time off over the holidays may have been the worst thing Lille could have hoped for, as their start to 2026 has been far from ideal.

Bruno Genesio’s men have lost all four of their competitive fixtures this year after ending 2025 with wins in six of their final seven contests.

The third-highest-scoring team in the league have gone goalless in their last two domestic affairs, conceding a combined five goals over that stretch.

On Sunday, they could suffer three successive defeats in this competition for the first time since December 2019 to January 2020 (three).

Meanwhile, they are in danger of going three consecutive Ligue 1 encounters without scoring for the first time since September 2017.

Les Nordistes have points in eight straight meetings with Strasbourg on home soil, with their previous such triumph against them at Stade Pierre-Mauroy occurring in 2024 (1-0).

After losing a popular coach who achieved plenty of success in a short time at the club, Strasbourg appear to be experiencing a small resurgence with another Englishman at the helm.

Gary O’Neil has yet to lose a match as this team’s manager since taking over from Liam Rosenior, who left for Chelsea, with the former Wolves boss collecting his first Ligue 1 victory on matchday 18.

The Alsace club will enter this weekend on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions, winning four of their previous five competitive fixtures.

This weekend, O’Neil can claim his first away victory in Ligue 1 and end a six-game winless run for this team as the visitors in Ligue 1.

So far this season, Strasbourg have dropped 11 points in the league when netting the opening goal, five of which occurred away from home.

While Le Racing have not won an away contest versus Lille since 2007 (3-0) they have won their last two Ligue 1 affairs against them, including a 2-0 triumph at Stade de la Meinau last November.

Team News

An elbow issue is likely to keep Marc-Aurele Caillard out of another match for Lille on Sunday, while Benjamin Andre is dealing with a sore shoulder.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has a thigh strain, while Hamza Igamane and Ousmane Toure are out due to cruciate ligament tears.

On the Strasbourg side, expect Emanuel Emegha (leg), Saidow Sow (knee), Maxi Oyedele (muscle), Andrew Omobamidele (calf) and Mathis Amougou (ankle) miss this game because of injuries.

Diego Moreira scored 12 minutes into their match with Metz last week, with the winner coming courtesy of Martial Godo two minutes before the interval.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Mukau, Bentaleb; Broholm, Haraldsson, Bouaddi; Giroud

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Hogsberg, Doukoure, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Barco; Moreira, Enciso, Amo-Ameyaw; Panichelli

We say: Lille 1-1 Strasbourg

While Lille are not in great form, we trust they will come away with something, as they always seem to bounce back with strong performances at home.

