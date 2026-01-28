Preview: Paris FC vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 28 Jan 2026 23:30

Paris FC will try to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone in Ligue 1 when they welcome Marseille to Stade Sebastien Charlety on Saturday.

As things stand the Parisian side are six points above the relegation playoff line, drawing 0-0 with Angers last week, while OM are third after defeating Lens 3-1.

Match preview

Heading into the Christmas holidays it appears as though Stephane Gilli’s side have been preaching the importance of being stronger defensively.

That has shown in their recent 2026 outings with the promoted team from last season posting two clean sheets in their last three competitive fixtures.

On Saturday they can stretch their unbeaten run in this competition to three matches, their longest in the top-flight this season.

Paris are winless in their last six league contests at home but have earned a point in two of those previous three matches.

They have failed to find the back of the net in two consecutive home games and this weekend could go three straight league encounters without scoring for the first time this decade.

This upcoming affair will mark their first home match with Marseille in the top-flight since 1978 with Paris FC seeking their first victory against them since that year (2-1).

It has been a tale of two seasons for OM over the past few weeks with this team looking very different in Europe when compared to Ligue 1.

In the top-flight they have won two successive matches by a combined score of 8-3 but lost their final two Champions League affairs by a 6-0 total margin.

Their lopsided 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge on Wednesday eliminated them from the Champions League, leaving them with only domestic or Coupe de France glory to hope for this season.

At the moment it seems like the Coupe de France is their best hope for a trophy in this campaign as Roberto De Zerbi’s men currently trail the league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by seven points heading into this matchday.

Maximum points for Marseille on Saturday would equal their longest winning run away from home in the top-flight this season (two) with this team claiming a victory in their last two matches played outside Stade Velodrome versus French opposition.

Les Phoceens have won their only two league meetings this season versus Paris-based clubs, while winning three straight competitive games against Paris FC.

Team News

Midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou could be sidelined once again for Paris FC due to a shin injury, while Pierre-Yves Hamel remains doubtful because of a calf strain.

Kevin Trapp made his fifth successive Ligue 1 start between the sticks for them on matchday 19, with the German stopping the only shot that he faced against Angers for his second clean sheet over that stretch.

On the Marseille side Emerson Palmieri is questionable with a sore leg, while Geoffrey Kondogbia’s status is in doubt as he deals with a knock.

Amine Gouiri has three goals in his last two league fixtures, netting a brace in their triumph over Lens last week, with the other OM strike coming courtesy of Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Mbow, Kolodziejczak, Otavio, Sangui; Kebbal, Munetsi, Camara, Gory; Krasso

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Balerdi, Aguerd, Medina; Weah, Hojbjerg, O’Riley, Paixao; Nwaneri, Greenwood; Gouiri

We say: Paris FC 1-3 Marseille

A few solid outings is not enough for us to believe Paris FC have turned around their defensive woes completely.

We believe their backline will be stretched against a Marseille side in a foul mood, but with plenty of attacking quality to boast.

