Team News: Benfica vs Real Madrid: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Champions League play-off clash

Benfica and Real Madrid renew their rivalry on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, just weeks after serving up a thrilling contest in the league phase.

The Portuguese giants stunned Los Blancos with a dramatic 4-2 victory on matchday eight, a result that proved decisive in shaping both teams’ European paths - Benfica squeezed into the playoff spots on goal difference, while Real Madrid missed out on automatic qualification and were forced into this extra round.

Now set to meet again, Los Blancos will be desperate for a response as they look to take control of the tie and move one step closer to the round of 16, while the hosts will be confident of repeating their recent success.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

BENFICA

Out: Fredrik Aursnes (unknown)

Doubtful: Richard Rios, Joao Veloso (shoulder), Samuel Soares (muscle), Alexander Bah (cruciate ligament)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

REAL MADRID

Out: Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Rodrygo (suspension), Raul Asencio (suspension), Eder Militao (tendon)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Trent; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Vinicius, Mbappe, Guler