Preview: Konyaspor vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to secure their first league win since October, Konyaspor welcome Eyupspor to the Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium in round 18 of the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Making their first league outing this year, the two teams find themselves separated by just four points in the bottom half of the table and we expect them to go all out this weekend as they look to pull clear of the danger zone.

Match preview

Konyaspor made it two wins from two in Group B of the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday as they edged out second-tier Bodrum FK 2-1 when the two teams squared off at the Bodrum Ilce Stadyumu.

Having held on to see out a 1-0 opening-day victory over Antalyaspor on December 23, Morten Bjorlo and Sander Svendsen netted either side of Ege Bilsel’s 56th-minute equaliser to hand the visitors all three points.

Head coach Cagdas Atan will hope the midweek cup display can spark a much-needed turnaround in the Super Lig, with the Anatolian Eagles searching for a first league victory in eight games, losing four and claiming one draw, most recently a 1-1 stalemate against Kayserispor on December 20.

Konyaspor were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” against Kayserispor as conceding the equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time, having taken the lead in the 63rd minute courtesy of veteran striker Umut Nayir.

Monday’s hosts have won just four of their 17 Super Lig matches so far while losing eight and claiming five draws to collect 17 points and sit 13th in the league standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

Like the home side, Eyupspor secured their first win of the year in midweek when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over 1. Liga outfit Igdir FK in their Turkiye Kupasi clash at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Out to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Samsunspor in the Group B opener on Christmas Eve, Eyupspor looked on course for a second consecutive cup defeat when Ozder Ozcan struck in the 26th minute to put Igdir in front.

However, 29-year-old striker Umut Bozok took matters into his own hands, as he netted on the strike of half time to restore parity before completing the Eyupspor comeback with an 86th-minute strike.

Like the home side, Eyupspor will look to build on the momentum from their cup victory heading back into league action, with Orhan Ak’s men failing to win seven of their last eight matches, a run which has put their top-flight status under threat.

Ak’s side closed out their Super Lig schedule for 2025 with a 3-0 defeat against title-chasers Fenerbahce on December 20, their 10th league defeat of the season, with the Istanbul outfit claiming three wins and four draws from their 17 matches to collect 13 points and sit 17th in the table, four points above rock-bottom Fatih Karagumruk.

Team News

Konyaspor will take to the pitch without Senegalese attacker Alassane Ndao, who has been suspended by the Turkish Football Federation over betting scandals.

On the injury front, Turkish midfielder Ufuk Akyol has been ruled out since coming off against Kasimpasa on October 5, and the 28-year-old is out of contention for Monday’s game.

As for Eyupspor, head coach Ak will be unable to name the Brazilian duo of Lucas Calegari and Luccas Claro, who have been ruled out through knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Veteran midfielder Emre Akbaba has missed each of the last four matches since coming off injured against Kayserispor on December 6, and the 33-year-old will play no part in Monday’s tie.

Following his eye-catching display against Igdir, we expect Bozok to spearhead Eyupspor’s attack once again, forming the front three with Denis Radu and Frenchman Lenny Pintor.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Andzouana, Yazgili, Demirbag, Haubert; Jo, Bardhi; Tasci, Bjorlo, Muleka; Nayir

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Ulvan, Yalcin, Ortakaya, Meras; Stepanenko, Raux-Yao, Legowski; Radu, Pintor, Bozok

We say: Konyaspor 2-1 Eyupspor

Buoyed by their cup victories, Konyaspor and Eyupspor will head into Monday’s tie with renewed confidence as they look to put together a run of form in the Super Lig. Eyupspor have been abysmal on the road, claiming just four points from 11 games since April, and we see them struggling at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium once again.

