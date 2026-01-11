Chelsea vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup clash

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Jan 2026 15:02

Chelsea will host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

The two teams will be eager to pick up a positive result ahead of the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium, which is scheduled to take place in early February.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Arsenal kick off?

The EFL Cup contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Where is Chelsea vs. Arsenal being played?

The first leg of this EFL Cup semi-final will be held at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge.

All of the last three meetings between these two sides at Stamford Bridge have ended all square, including a 1-1 draw earlier this season in November 2025.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The EFL Cup contest at Stamford Bridge will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the EFL Cup match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: What's the story?

Chelsea won their first game under new manager Liam Rosenior 5-1 against Charlton Athletic, and the manager will be determined to continue his winning start and record a victory over London rivals Arsenal.

A triumph would move Chelsea one step closer to securing the EFL Cup trophy, which they last lifted in 2014-15 after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Arsenal came into this season among the favourites to lift the EFL Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League, and they will be looking to secure a win in this game to move one step closer to securing the earliest of these available trophies.

The Gunners last picked up the EFL Cup trophy in 1992-93, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the final.