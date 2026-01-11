Arsenal latest news: Kai Havertz returns against Portsmouth as damning Premier League Viktor Gyokeres stats emerge

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 14:33

Kai Havertz has been named on Arsenal's bench for Sunday's FA Cup clash against Portsmouth, while Viktor Gyokeres has made way for Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta's quest for a second FA Cup begins against Portsmouth at Fratton Park, and he has named a strong starting XI that features attackers such as Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Jesus.

The latter has come into the lineup in place of striker Gyokeres, who failed to register a shot against Liverpool on Thursday, the seventh Premier League game that he has failed to do so.

Gyokeres has scored one non-penalty goal in his last 15 league games, and fans have urged Arteta to start either Havertz or Jesus in the most important matches moving forward.

The Swede's poor form has been highlighted by The Telegraph, who have analysed the performance of the forward against every other striker to have played at least 500 minutes in the Premier League, and he does not rank favourably.

© Imago / Sportimage

How bad has Viktor Gyokeres been for Arsenal?

The report states that 33 strikers have played at least 500 minutes this season, and it is concerning that Gyokeres ranks last for possession loss rate, as well as third last for passes completed.

Arsenal have at times struggled to attack teams centrally, and perhaps their number nine's inability to link play has forced them to attack from wide too often.

The 27-year-old has also found it difficult to deal with physically imposing defenders, as shown by the fact he ranks 30th for duel success.

Gyokeres does rank fourth for touches in the box, though his struggle to take shots quickly perhaps explains his poor shot return.

Is Mikel Arteta to blame for Arsenal's attacking struggles?

Arteta has often been accused by pundits of failing to maximise the attacking talent at his disposal, and while some of the critiques have been unfair, his squad have struggled this season.

Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard rank as the club's highest scorers in the Premier League this season (five), while talisman Bukayo Saka has only scored four league goals, with one coming from the penalty spot.

Eze has failed to score in 13 of his 15 Premier League games for Arsenal, with the playmaker stifled becasue he has at times been stationed out wide.

Though Arteta cannot be held entirely responsible for the shortcomings of players like Gyokeres, it would not be unfair to argue that the head coach has not done enough to platform his forwards.