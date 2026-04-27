Preview: Peterborough United vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 27 Apr 2026 08:03

Peterborough United are set to host Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening in League One, with the hosts aiming to secure their status in the division for next season.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be keen to finish their season in fine form and sign off the campaign with four straight wins; a win here would make it three before their final fixture next weekend.

Match preview

Peterborough come into this game knowing that a draw would mathematically secure their place in League One next season as at present, an absolute disaster could still see them relegated.

The Posh are currently three points above Exeter City, who are in the final relegation place; however, they have a six-goal advantage when it comes to goal difference, so it would take a pair of disastrous performances in their final two games to send them down.

After their 2-1 win in February, Peterborough are looking to complete their first Football League double over Mansfield since 2006-07.

Meanwhile, fans of the hosts will be confident they can secure their League One status for next season, as they have only lost one of their last six home league games, a 1-3 defeat to Port Vale earlier this month.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield come into this game knowing they have nothing but pride to play for, as they cannot be relegated or promoted this season.

The visitors have won their last two league fixtures consecutively and remain unbeaten in their last four, so with only two games remaining, they hope to secure a strong finish to the campaign by securing maximum points in these games.

Mansfield won this exact fixture last season 3-0 and last achieved back-to-back Football League victories at Peterborough in September 1964.

Fans of the visitors will be aware of their poor record at the end of the campaign, as Mansfield have only won their final away game in one of their last nine third-tier seasons, a 5-1 victory at Preston in 1992-93.

Peterborough United League One form:

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Mansfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Despite their crushing 3-1 defeat to Stockport County last time out, there can be some positives taken regarding the fitness of the squad as they got through the fixture without any fresh injury concerns.

Peterborough will need Harry Leonard on form, with the striker adding to his tally for the season in that defeat as he has now notched 15 goals; however, there will be hopes he can add to this further across the last two fixtures to ensure the club's safety in League One.

Mansfield will be pleased with their 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend and would probably love to have started the same team for this fixture.

Yet, they will be unable to after both Rhys Oates and Frazer Blake-Tracy had to be withdrawn from action due to injury.

This adds to the several injury issues they already had, with Baily Cargill, Luke Bolton, George Maris and Jordan Bowery all sidelined.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Okagbue, Lees, Mills; Collins, Lisbie, Garbett, Morgan, Shofowoke; Leonard

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; McLaughlin, Sweeney, Hewitt, Knoyle; Reed, Hendry, Roberts, Russell, Akins; Evans

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Mansfield Town

Mansfield will be aiming to build off the back of a very impressive display at the weekend. There is a need from Peterborough to secure a point, and they will likely approach the game knowing this will be enough to secure their status in the division. So, expect a rather dull and even affair as they get what they need to survive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.