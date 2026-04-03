Preview: Monaco vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 03 Apr 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 07:52

Red-hot Monaco resume their push for a top-three finish as they welcome fellow Champions League hopefuls Marseille to Stade Louis II for Sunday’s high-profile clash.

The Principality club sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind the visitors, who occupy third with just seven games left to play.

Match preview

The race for the Ligue 1 top three has intensified heading into the final stretch, with at least five teams firmly in contention for third place; only five points separate Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Monaco and Rennes.

From inconsistencies, the Principality club have dragged themselves into that pack, winning each of their last six league games, with no other team in the division matching that perfect run.

Monaco’s most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory at Lyon, where second-half strikes from Maghnes Akliouche and Folarin Balogun secured a comeback triumph, further underlining the Red and Whites’ attacking efficiency.

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Sebastien Pocognoli’s men have now scored at least twice in each of their last eight matches across all competitions, with the only fixtures they failed to win in that sequence coming in both legs of their Champions League playoff round elimination against Paris Saint-Germain.

Victory this weekend would not only strengthen Monaco’s charge for a return to Europe’s elite but also see the Principality club register a seventh consecutive top-flight triumph for only the fourth time in their history.

The Red and Whites will be confident of achieving that feat, having won each of their last four home league matches.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

That result marked a second defeat in five league matches under Habib Beye, who replaced current Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi, with Marseille also recently suffering a Coupe de France elimination at home to Toulouse.

A return to away action offers some encouragement for the Olympians, who recorded a clean sheet victory in their most recent road trip, though conceding at least twice in each of the five such games prior to that success highlights the defensive challenge they face here.

Furthermore, Marseille have lost all five away fixtures against teams currently in the top seven this term, while visits to Monaco have rarely produced positive outcomes, with defeats in nine of their last 14 competitive trips (W4, D1).

Nevertheless, Les Phoceens can draw confidence from their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which offers the chance to complete a first league double in this matchup since 2007-08.



Monaco Ligue 1 form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Monaco form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

D

L

W

W

W

L

Marseille form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

L

Team News

Monaco are dealing with several defensive concerns ahead of Sunday’s clash, with multiple players potentially unavailable at the back.

Full-backs Caio Henrique and Vanderson remain sidelined with thigh problems, while centre-back Mohammed Salisu continues recovery from a serious knee injury, with attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino also nursing a similar issue.

In more positive news, Aladji Bamba, who was forced off last time out, has been passed fit, while Paul Pogba has returned to light training following a lengthy layoff and featured in a friendly against Brentford U-23.

Monaco are expected to rely on Balogun in attack, with the United States international set to spearhead the line after scoring in five consecutive Ligue 1 matches.

Marseille, meanwhile, will be without leading scorer Greenwood, who is not only battling a fitness issue but is also suspended due to an accumulation of bookings.

That presents an opening for Nwaneri, who has struggled to nail down his place as a regular starter since joining on loan in January.

However, the teenager will enter this encounter full of confidence following his goal against Lille and encouraging displays during the international break.

Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd also remains unavailable as he continues recovery from a groin injury following surgery.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Zakaria, Faes, Kehrer; Adingra, Camara, Bamba, Teze; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Emerson, Balerdi, Medina, Weah; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Paixao, Timber, Nwaneri; Gouiri

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We say: Monaco 2-1 Marseille

This encounter has the makings of an entertaining and high-scoring contest between two sides with strong attacking output, though Monaco’s momentum and impressive home form could prove decisive.

A dominant recent home record in this fixture further tilts the tie in favour of the hosts, a case strengthened by Marseille’s poor away form against sides in the upper part of the table.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.