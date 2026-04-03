Preview: Angers vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 03 Apr 2026 23:56 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 15:18

Lyon and Angers will hope their return from the international break sparks a resurgence as both teams go head to head at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday.

Les Gones are winless in their last eight matches across all competitions (D3, L5), while the Black and Whites have lost five of their most recent six outings (W1).

Match preview

Lyon did record 13 straight victories from mid-December to mid-February, but that explosive run has since given way to their current winless streak, which has seen them eliminated from both the Coupe de France and the Europa League.

That downturn has also impacted their league standing, with Les Gones failing to win any of their last five top-flight outings (D2, L3); only Metz and Le Havre managed fewer points in that period.

Lyon head into this encounter following a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco before the break, when Pavel Sulc’s first-half opener proved a false dawn, leaving Paulo Fonseca’s side fourth in the Ligue 1 table.

Two points adrift of third-placed Marseille, level on points with fifth but ahead on goal difference, and only two clear of sixth-placed Monaco, Les Gones remain firmly embroiled in a fierce battle for a top-three finish heading into the final stretch.

Victory here could lift Lyon into third, especially with Marseille facing a difficult trip to Monaco this weekend, but Le Gones’ inconsistent away record remains a concern, having managed just five wins from 14 league games on the road and failing to take maximum points in any of the last three (D1, L2).

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Meanwhile, Angers have struggled to build momentum in 2026, losing seven of their 11 league outings since January, including a 5-1 defeat at Lens just before the break, where Lanroy Machine’s 62nd-minute strike proved nothing more than a consolation.

That result leaves the Black and Whites 12th in the standings and 10 points above the relegation playoff place, meaning they are not in immediate danger, though a positive result here would further strengthen their survival hopes.

However, Angers have struggled in this fixture in recent meetings, having suffered defeats in their last six encounters with Lyon, while failing to score in each of the last three, including a 1-0 loss in September.

Recent frailties in the final third suggest the hosts could struggle again, with Alexandre Dujeux’s side drawing a blank in four of their last six matches, including their last two home games, both of which ended in defeat.



Angers Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

W

L

L

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

W

L

L

D

D

L

Lyon form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Angers are expected to be without defender Carlens Arcus and goalkeeper Melvin Zinga after both players missed the previous outing with groin and knee injuries, respectively.

In more positive news, Herve Koffi is fit again, and the 29-year-old is expected to start between the posts on Sunday.

As for Lyon, 18-year-old forward Remi Himbert will play no part this weekend as he continues recovery from an ankle problem, while Ernest Nuamah is nearing a return from a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who was sent off late against Monaco, will serve a suspension here.



Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Louer, Camara, Lefort; Raolisoa, Belkhdim, Belkebla, Van den Boomen, Hanin; Sbai, Koyalipou

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Hateboer, Mata, Niakhate, Abner Vinicius; Morton, Tolisso; Endrick, Merah, Nartey; Sulc

We say: Angers 0-2 Lyon

This contest could prove cagey, but Lyon’s superior quality and strong head-to-head record may ultimately prove decisive.

With Angers struggling in the final third and Les Gones still firmly in the race for a top three finish, the visitors look well placed to edge this encounter.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.