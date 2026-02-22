Liverpool have three Florian Wirtz replacements after injury blow forces late Nottingham Forest change

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 14:03 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 14:18

Liverpool suffered a late injury blow ahead of kickoff against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, as Florian Wirtz dropped out of the XI following a warm-up problem.

The in-form Germany international was unsurprisingly named in Arne Slot's starting lineup for the Premier League clash with the Tricky Trees, but his afternoon was over before it had even begun.

Wirtz was seen speaking to a Liverpool member of staff on the City Ground pitch - seemingly about something innocuous - but the former Bayer Leverkusen man then had to drop out of the first XI.

The nature of the playmaker's issue is yet to be ascertained - Slot will no doubt be asked for a post-game update - but he was not even fit enough to be named on the bench for the Premier League showdown.

Slot responded to Wirtz's last-minute setback by promoting Curtis Jones to the first XI, although he kept Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back and deployed the England international in an advanced central position.

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Jamie Carragher reacts to Florian Wirtz injury blow

"Big blow!" @Carra23 and Darren Bent react as Florian Wirtz is out of the Liverpool starting XI due to injury during warm ups, with Curtis Jones replacing him. pic.twitter.com/51CZFHngpU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was added to the substitutes' bench in Jones's place, and Liverpool fans are now anxiously awaiting news on Wirtz's condition.

Upon learning of the German's issue while on punditry duty for Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said: "It's a big blow, in the last few months he's been knitting everything together.

"When you bring Curtis Jones in, he's a central midfield player, between the lines. It'll be interesting whether Curtis Jones goes deeper and Alexis Mac Allister goes in the number 10 role."

Darren Bent added: "Wirtz has been one of the best players in the Premier League for the last couple of months, it gives Nottingham Forest that added bit of motivation."

Prior to Sunday's match, Wirtz had only missed one Premier League game for Liverpool since his £116m summer transfer, ironically sitting out the 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest due to a muscular injury.

Liverpool can empathise with rivals Arsenal over Wirtz's warm-up injury, as Bukayo Saka memorably suffered an issue before the Gunners' win over Leeds United, as did Riccardo Calafiori prior to the FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.

How Liverpool can replace Florian Wirtz after fresh injury blow

© Imago / Every Second Media

Thankfully for Slot, Liverpool are not short of alternative options who can fill in for Wirtz in the number 10 role, with either Jones or Szoboszlai capable of filling the void while the other operates as an auxiliary right-back.

How long the German is out for remains to be seen, but his loss could also be Trey Nyoni's gain, as the 18-year-old desperately tries to increase his minutes under Slot.

Liverpool end the month with a home clash against West Ham United on February 28, before kicking off March against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in two Tuesdays' time.