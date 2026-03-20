Team News: Brighton vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 12:30

Champions League-chasing Liverpool travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Merseyside secured a 2-0 victory over the Seagulls in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Carlos Baleba (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alexander Isak (leg), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: Mohamed Sahal (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike