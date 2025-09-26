Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Wanda Metropolitano will play host to the latest instalment of the Madrid derby, as Atletico Madrid welcome Real Madrid in Spain's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid have been perfect across seven matches in all competitions this season, including six in La Liga, with Xabi Alonso's side picking up 18 points to sit at the top of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over Levante, while Atletico secured a last-gasp 3-2 success over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone's side moved into eighth spot in the table courtesy of their late success last time out, but they are already nine points off the pace being set by Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the rivals ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash in the Spanish capital this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 240

Atletico wins: 59

Draws: 58

Real Madrid wins: 123

These two sides have locked horns on 240 occasions throughout history, and it is Real Madrid that lead the head-to-head record, having won 123 matches to Atletico's 59, while there have also been 58 draws.

The first-ever league fixture between the two teams took place during the 1928-29 season, with Real Madrid winning 2-1.

In La Liga, the two rivals have faced off 176 times, with Real Madrid also unsurprisingly leading the head-to-head, boasting 91 league wins to Atletico's 41, with 44 draws also occurring at that level of football.

There have also been eight Champions League encounters, with Real Madrid winning six of those, including the finals of the 2013-14 and 2015-16 competitions. Each of the last three La Liga meetings between the two sides have finished 1-1, including at Bernabeu in their last contest in February 2025.

Atletico are now unbeaten in their last five league games against Real Madrid, with four of those finishing in draws, while they have only lost one of their last seven against their rivals in Spain's top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unsurprisingly the all-time leading goalscorer in the Madrid derby, with the Real Madrid legend scoring 22 times against Atletico during his time in Spanish football.

Throughout history, this fixture has been dominated by Real Madrid; Atletico have had plenty of recent success over their rivals, but the Red and Whites have only won one of their last six Madrid derbies in Spain's top flight.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 12, 2025: Atletico 1-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Last 16 Second Leg)

Mar 04, 2025: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico (Champions League Last 16 First Leg)

Feb 08, 2025: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Sept 29, 2024: Atletico 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 04, 2024: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Jan 18, 2024: Atletico 4-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Round of 16)

Jan 10, 2024: Real Madrid 5-3 Atletico (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Sep 24, 2023: Atletico 3-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 25, 2023: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Jan 26, 2023: Real Madrid 3-1 Atletico (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Sep 18, 2022: Atletico 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 08, 2022: Atletico 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Mar 07, 2021: Atletico 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Feb 01, 2020: Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Jan 12, 2020: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico (Supercopa de Espana Final)

Sep 28, 2019: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 09, 2019: Atletico 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 29, 2018: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Aug 15, 2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico (UEFA Super Cup)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Feb 08, 2025: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Sept 29, 2024: Atletico 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 04, 2024: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Sep 24, 2023: Atletico 3-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 25, 2023: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Sep 18, 2022: Atletico 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 08, 2022: Atletico 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Mar 07, 2021: Atletico 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico (La Liga)

