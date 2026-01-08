Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Madrid: Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen updates

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 22:06

Barcelona will be bidding to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 16th time in their history when they take on Real Madrid in the final of the competition on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side beat Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, and they will face Real Madrid, who overcame Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the competition's second last-four clash.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of the latest instalment of El Clasico.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: January 15 (vs. Racing Santander)

Ter Stegen withdrew from the Spanish Super Cup squad due to an unspecified injury, and it is currently unclear how much football the experienced goalkeeper will miss, but there is still a chance that the German will leave the club on loan before the end of the month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.