Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Madrid: Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen updates

Barcelona will be bidding to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 16th time in their history when they take on Real Madrid in the final of the competition on Sunday night.
Hansi Flick's side beat Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, and they will face Real Madrid, who overcame Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the competition's second last-four clash.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of the latest instalment of El Clasico.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: January 15 (vs. Racing Santander)
Ter Stegen withdrew from the Spanish Super Cup squad due to an unspecified injury, and it is currently unclear how much football the experienced goalkeeper will miss, but there is still a chance that the German will leave the club on loan before the end of the month.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.