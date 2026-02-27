Man United transfer news: Preference for left-sided attacking role 'revealed' amid Yan Diomande, Anthony Gordon rumours

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 07:56 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 07:58

Manchester United are reportedly "quite serious" about signing RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande during this summer's transfer window.

The 20-time English champions are expected to be active in the upcoming market, with two new central midfielders set to arrive to boost the squad.

However, it is understood that the club are also planning to bring in a left-sided forward, with Marcus Rashford expected to join Barcelona on a permanent basis.

Diomande has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford; the 19-year-old is having an impressive season for Leipzig, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Man United are expected to sign a new left-sided forward this summer

A number of clubs are believed to be keen on the Ivory Coast international, including Liverpool, with the Reds thought to view him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Man United have also been credited with an interest in Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.

There have been suggestions that the Magpies could be forced into a sale of the England international if they fail to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, has said that Man United are much more likely to move for Diomande than Gordon this summer.

"Man Utd are quite serious about Yan Diomande. I think, speaking to sources, there's more substance actually in Yan Diomande to Manchester United or possibly Tottenham than there is with Anthony Gordon to Manchester United," said Jacobs.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man United 'more likely' to sign Diomande than Gordon

Diomande was signed by Leipzig from Leganes in the summer of 2025, penning a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

There have previously been suggestions that Leipzig want £87m for Diomande this summer, although it is highly unlikely that the German club will receive that amount.

Man United have played a 4-3-3 formation since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, with Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha the first-choice front three.

However, Carrick is under major pressure to start Benjamin Sesko against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the striker continuing his excellent form with the winner off the bench against Everton on Monday night.

Cunha has largely operated down the left in recent weeks, replacing Patrick Dorgu, who had been excelling in that role before picking up a hamstring injury.