Arsenal lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby amid Bukayo Saka injury worry

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 08:10 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 08:18

Arsenal supporters may still be harbouring slight concerns about Bukayo Saka's fitness ahead of Sunday's Premier League London derby against Chelsea.

The England international recovered from a scare to start last weekend's 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, but he was then substituted in the closing stages with an ankle injury.

Saka was at least able to trudge off the field unaided, and Mikel Arteta was not asked about his condition post-game, nor did he volunteer any information.

As a result, Saka ought to be fine to take his place in the hosts' XI here, thus forcing Noni Madueke to accept a backup role against his former employers, although the latter could be a candidate to start against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

Assuming he is fit enough, Saka should comprise one-quarter of an unchanged attacking system with Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze, who has scored all six of his Premier League goals for Arsenal in London derbies after last weekend's brace.

Riccardo Calafiori is a viable alternative to Piero Hincapie at left-back, but Arteta will surely see no need to alter the XI that tore Tottenham apart last weekend, barring any last-minute injury scares.

Ben White (knock), Max Dowman (ankle) and Kai Havertz (thigh) are all on Arsenal's touch-and-go list, while long-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot) is definitely absent.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

