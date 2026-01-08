Wolves transfer news: Ki-Jana Hoever loan move to Championship club announced

By Darren Plant | 08 Jan 2026 21:11 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 21:11

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that defender Ki-Jana Hoever has joined Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season.

After a solid year at Auxerre in 2024-25, the decision was made for the Dutchman to remain at Molineux in the summer.

However, despite starting the opening Premier League fixture of the season against Manchester City, Hoever has gone on to make just six starts and two substitute outings.

His last appearance came on December 20, when Wolves lost 2-0 to Brentford, and Rob Edwards' side has since gone on an improved run of form.

Therefore, Wolves have allowed the former Liverpool youngster to make the switch to Bramall Lane.

Ki-Jana on what he hopes to bring to United. ?️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 8, 2026

Wilder talks up Hoever Sheffield United move

Hoever has been brought in to strengthen the Blades' options on the right flank, either as a full-back or wing-back.

Speaking to the club's official website, boss Chris Wilder said: "It is no secret that we need to strengthen on the right side, and during discussions about personnel in that area going forward, Ki's name was always one which featured prominently as he possesses quality.

"The loan market tends to be one which intensifies later in the window, so to have this deal completed is a huge boost for us.

"Ki is still a young man, but he's experienced plenty in his early career. To have been at some of the clubs he has represented just shows how highly rated he is.

"What I like about him though is the desire to go and play. He now knows what it takes to be successful at this level, and by his own admission, he's really matured, on and off the pitch. He's ready to take the next opportunity in his career and we're delighted to have added him to our squad, not least for balance."

Having spent two loan spells with Stoke City, Hoever possesses an impressive return in the Championship, contributing eight goals and six assists.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Wolves make Tchatchoua, Lima decisions?

With Hoever leaving Molineux, it appears that Edwards has settled on Jackson Tchatchoua and Pedro Lima as his main right wing-back options.

Despite continuing to divide opinion, Tchatchoua has played 90 minutes in each of the unbeaten triple-header versus Manchester United, West Ham United and Everton.

Meanwhile, Lima has just been recalled from an unproductive loan stint with Porto, where he made nine appearances for the 'B' team.

As the 19-year-old came off the substitutes' bench against Everton on Wednesday night, FIFA regulations prevent him from representing another club this season.

Versatile wide player Rodrigo Gomes is also due to make his return from injury to provide a third wing-back option.