Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in Thursday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia, with the winner going on to face Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in the final.
Los Blancos come into the game on the back of a dominant 5-1 league victory over Real Betis, while Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad at the weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
ATLETICO MADRID vs. REAL MADRID
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Clement Lenglet (knee), Nicolas Gonzalez (hamstring)
Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Gallagher, Koke, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez
REAL MADRID
Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Kylian Mbappe (knee)
Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold (quad)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Garcia