Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 07 Jan 2026 19:00

Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in Thursday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia, with the winner going on to face Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Los Blancos come into the game on the back of a dominant 5-1 league victory over Real Betis, while Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad at the weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Clement Lenglet (knee), Nicolas Gonzalez (hamstring)

Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Gallagher, Koke, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Kylian Mbappe (knee)

Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold (quad)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Garcia