Arsenal lineup vs. Mansfield Town: Predicted XI for FA Cup clash including Marli Salmon, Max Dowman decisions

By Ben Knapton | 05 Mar 2026 11:42

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will be expected to ring the changes for Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round clash with League One strugglers Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

The Gunners only have two definite absentees for the lunchtime kickoff; Mikel Merino is working his way back from foot surgery, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

However, Martin Odegaard (knee), Ben White (unspecified) and William Saliba (ankle) are all uncertain, and Arteta should avoid risking any member of the trio if he can help it.

Jurrien Timber is surely in line for a rest regardless of injuries elsewhere, though, so Cristhian Mosquera could be deployed at right-back, in a move that would allow Arteta to give 16-year-old Marli Ellis Salmon a shot from the first whistle.

Gabriel Magalhaes is unlikely to be afforded any respite - at least not from the first whistle - but the Brazilian could swap out with Piero Hincapie at half time, if Riccardo Calafiori starts at left-back as expected.

Lewis-Skelly would have been a candidate to start in midfield, but Eberechi Eze is now the main contender to for the left-eight position, joining Christian Norgaard and Eberechi Eze in the centre of the park.

Max Dowman was back on the bench in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League following an ankle injury, but given his lack of senior football recently, Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard should start out wide.

If Havertz is deployed in midfield, Gabriel Jesus will lead the line, aiming to build on a phenomenal record of 20 goal involvements from his last 19 domestic cup games against non-Premier League teams.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Mosquera, Salmon, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Norgaard, Havertz; Madueke, Jesus, Trossard