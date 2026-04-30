Fulham news: Chelsea-linked Marco Silva on managerial 'shortlist' for top European job

By Ben Sully | 30 Apr 2026 00:14 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 00:16

Portuguese giants Benfica have reportedly placed Fulham boss Marco Silva on their list of potential candidates to replace Jose Mourinho.

There is great uncertainty surrounding Mourinho's future in the Portuguese capital despite the fact that he only took over the reins at the Estadio da Luz.

Mourinho signed a deal until the summer of 2027, but it contains a break clause that allows him or the club to terminate the contract.

The 63-year-old has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa in the Real Madrid dugout at the end of the season.

Benfica are already drawing up contingency plans should Mourinho leave for a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Benfica identify Silva as possible Mourinho successor

According to Record, via The Sun, Benfica have placed Fulham's Silva on their shortlist of potential replacements for Mourinho.

Benfica are currently on course to secure second spot and a place in next season's Champions League, which could be a key if they are to convince Silva to leave the Premier League.

The Portuguese manager has not coached in his homeland since he left Benfica's rivals Sporting Lisbon in 2015, just days after leading the club to the Taca de Portugal.

Silva, who started his career with Estoril, went on to manage Olympiacos, Hull City, Watford and Everton before he ended up at Fulham in 2021.

The 48-year-old has established the Cottagers as a competitive Premier League side, who are currently in the race for European qualification.

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Silva's uncertain contract situation

Even if Fulham achieve their European dream, Silva may not be at Craven Cottage by the time the 2026-27 season comes around.

The Fulham boss is out of contract at the end of the season, and there is no strong indication that he will extend his stay at the club.

In addition to the Benfica job, Silva has recently been linked with the vacant head coach position at Fulham's west London neighbours, Chelsea.