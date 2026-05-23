Team News: West Ham vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 23 May 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:00

Relegation-threatened West Ham United welcome Leeds United to the London Stadium for a huge Premier League contest at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers know that they must win to stand a chance of avoiding the drop, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Adama Traore (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandes; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos

LEEDS

Out: Noah Okafor (calf), Anton Stach (foot), Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring), Ilia Gruev (both hamstring), Sean Longstaff (hernia)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

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