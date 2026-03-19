Transfer news: Bournemouth's Semenyo successor could break club transfer record as giants circle

By Axel Clody | 19 Mar 2026 07:58

Bournemouth sensation Rayan is already attracting serious interest from Europe's elite, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all closely monitoring the Brazilian wonderkid.

Bournemouth are enjoying an excellent campaign, currently sitting in a comfortable mid-table position. Several players have caught the eye of top clubs this season, and Rayan leads the pack when it comes to generating interest from European giants following his blistering start to life in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United lead the chase for Rayan

© Imago / Sportimage

Having arrived in January 2026 from Vasco da Gama for £24m, Rayan has enjoyed a sensational start on the south coast. In just 7 appearances and 6 starts in the Premier League, the 19-year-old Brazilian has already netted twice, against Aston Villa (1-1) and Everton (2-1), while also providing an assist on his debut against Wolves.

Signed by the Cherries to fill the void left by Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City for £62m during the January transfer window, the Rio de Janeiro native is not expected to remain at the Vitality Stadium for long given the prestigious list of suitors lining up ahead of the summer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United are leading the race, with both English heavyweights "hugely impressed" by the teenager's early progress. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely. The German and Italian interest from Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan is described as more observational at this stage.

New transfer record for Bournemouth ?

© Imago / News Images

Rayan has also earned his first senior call-up to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad ahead of the World Cup, underlining his rapid rise. Scouts have praised his physical profile as "athletic, durable and explosive", describing him as a player ready to compete at the highest level.

It will require deep pockets to secure Rayan's services, with the Brazilian under contract until June 2031. The young prodigy has a release clause set at £86.5m (€100m) - a figure far removed from his current market value of £34m according to Transfermarkt.

Accustomed to completing major sales in recent transfer windows - Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City (£62m), Ilya Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain (£54m), Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid (£53m) - Bournemouth are hoping Rayan could become the biggest sale in the club's history.

The question remains: which club will be willing to pay such a sum in the coming months?