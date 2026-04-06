Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber ruled out of Sporting clash as Mikel Arteta gives quintuple injury update

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 19:48 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 19:53

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that neither Bukayo Saka nor Jurrien Timber will be involved in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with Sporting Lisbon.

The English attacker and Dutch defender were both absent from Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Southampton, and neither was seen in training on Monday morning.

Saka withdrew from the England squad over the international break with an unexplained injury, while Timber pulled out of the Netherlands camp with a reported groin concern.

Speaking to the press in his pre-game media conference, Arteta confirmed that the pair had not travelled to Portugal, but there is optimism that they will be fit for the Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

"They're having trouble," Arteta said. "They're not ready yet. Let's see. Hopefully, they're going to be ready for the weekend if everything goes well.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber ruled out of Sporting Lisbon clash

''Hopefully they'll be ready for the weekend''



Mikel Arteta says Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhães, Leandro Trossard are all available against Sporting CP in the Champions League, but Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber will be missing ? pic.twitter.com/jxP2sDVE5L — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 6, 2026

"That's a massive boost because in recent days, we lost so many important players. And that's something that we need to change immediately."

While neither Saka nor Timber will be available for the first leg, Arteta confirmed that Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes are all in contention to feature at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, simply responding "yes" to each question asking whether each individual was fit.

Trossard and Rice also sat out the Southampton loss with injuries sustained on international duty, while Gabriel was forced off in the second half at St Mary's after sustaining a knee problem.

Saka and Timber will take their places on the sidelines with Eberechi Eze (calf), Piero Hincapie (unspecified) and Mikel Merino (foot) for Tuesday's game, and none of the latter trio will be able to face Bournemouth either.

How can Arsenal replace Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber against Sporting?

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

With Timber out of contention, Ben White should be given an immediate shot at right-back redemption, having been at fault for Ross Stewart's opening goal in Saturday's defeat.

However, the England international is not a guaranteed starter in defence, as Arteta could alternatively select Cristhian Mosquera at right-back if William Saliba and Gabriel are fit enough to pair up in the heart of the backline.

Saka's spot on the right wing should be covered by Noni Madueke, who was given the thumbs-up to come off the bench against Southampton after suffering a worrying-looking knee injury on England duty, but Max Dowman is another option.

The 16-year-old was hailed as Arsenal's best player in the FA Cup loss, but the magnitude of Tuesday's game should mean Madueke gets the nod against Sporting, who will be missing the suspended Morten Hjulmand.

Arsenal have no players banned for the first leg, but two Gunners will miss the return fixture at the Emirates if they are booked on Tuesday.