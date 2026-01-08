Leyton Orient vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 08 Jan 2026 17:03 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 17:03

With the threat of dropping into the League One relegation zone looming, Leyton Orient welcome league leaders to Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon.

The O's began the New Year with a 3-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon, while the Bluebirds moved three points clear at the top of table thanks to a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Championship last season, Leyton Orient now find themselves closer to League Two than the second tier.

Their narrow play-off final defeat at Wembley appears to have taken a significant toll, with Richie Wellens' side sitting 20th on 28 points, just one clear of Burton Albion in the final relegation spot.

Hoping to start the year on a more positive note, they entered the final 20 minutes of their New Year's Day clash at 1-1, before two late strikes from Myles Hippolyte and Marcus Browne ensured their 12th League One loss of the season.

Problems at the back has been the main cause for concern as their campaign has progressed, with no side in England's third tier conceding more than their 41.

Should Leyton Orient claim their second win in eight, they would move to 31 points, potentially four clear of the dropzone.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Cardiff City, they have so far taken League One by storm and look set to gain promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Following their relegation from the second tier last season, the Bluebirds hired Irish manager Brian Barry-Murphy, who has so far won 22 of his 34 games in charge.

With only one side scoring more than their 42 goals, and just two teams conceding fewer than their 24, Cardiff have built an excellent platform for promotion as the season approaches its final stretch.

Should they extend their unbeaten league run to five matches with a 17th win of the campaign, Barry-Murphy's side may find themselves six points clear at the top.

When the pair met earlier in the season, Cardiff showed their dominance by claiming a 4-3 victory in a seven-goal thriller.

Leyton Orient League One form:

D L W L L L

Cardiff City League One form:

W L W W D W

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

L L W W D W

Team News

© Imago

With an extra week off following a postponement in their last game, Leyton Orient come into this one with a fresher squad than anticipated.

However, they will likely be without Tom James who was forced off after just 14 minutes against Wimbledon on the opening day of 2026.

Expect Demetri Mitchell to come in at left back, should James miss out.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, were one of the few sides to play in League One last weekend and did not have the luxury of an extra rest.

Barry-Murphy remains without Rubin Colwill, who has been out since November, although a return is nearing for the Welsh international.

The Bluebirds welcomed back Alex Robertson to the starting XI last time out, following his injury, expect him to start in midfield alongside either Ryan Wintle or Joel Colwill.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Clare, Beckles, Simpson, Mitchell; Bakinson, Obiero; Archibald, Moorhouse, O'Neill; Ballard

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, J. Colwill; Ashford, Kellyman, Willock; Salech

We say: Leyton Orient 0-3 Cardiff City

Cardiff have been a dominant force in League One this season and travel to face an Orient side low on confidence and league position. We expect the Bluebirds to extend their strong form and make light work of it at Brisbane Road.

