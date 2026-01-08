Preview: Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 08 Jan 2026 14:49

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches, Cambridge United welcome Championship side Birmingham City to the Cledara Abbey Stadium for an FA Cup third-round clash on Saturday evening.

The U's managed a solid success over a League Two promotion rival last time out, whereas Blues conquered the second tier's pacesetters in a thrilling Second City showdown.

Match preview

After finishing 73 points behind record-breaking Birmingham in League One last season and suffering relegation, Cambridge United are fighting to achieve an immediate return to the third tier of English football this term.

The U's stretched their undefeated streak at League Two level into double digits on New Year's Day, when a brilliant brace from former Manchester City youngster Ben Knight sentenced promotion rivals Walsall to a loss at the Abbey Stadium.

Last tasting fourth-tier defeat in late November at Notts County, Neil Harris's troops have flown up to sixth spot in the League Two rankings, now just two points before the aforementioned Saddlers in the lowest of the automatic promotion places.

The hosts will be looking to take advantage of Birmingham's away problems this weekend and appear well-equipped to do so, with the U's losing just one of their 12 home league matches so far during the 2025-26 campaign.

Cambridge have had to jump through two FA Cup-shaped hoops to book their place in the third round this weekend, smashing National League North Chester 3-0 in round one before squeezing past third-tier Stockport County on penalties on December 6.

© Imago

In the midst of a seven-game winless run and with their promotion hopes rapidly evaporating, Birmingham City produced arguably the result of their campaign to date on Sunday afternoon, conquering Championship leaders Coventry City at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

A self-proclaimed "big player", former Germany international Marvin Ducksch showcased his undoubted quality in the Second City last time out, bagging a brilliant brace which helped Blues to a 3-2 success over Frank Lampard's Sky Blues.

Sitting 14th in the Championship standings, Birmingham are being hindered by their hit-and-miss recruitment over the summer, although the first arrival of the January window was an instant hit, with Kai Wagner providing an assist six minutes into his debut last time out.

It is questionable whether Chris Davies's side are even favourites for Saturday's FA Cup clash given their woeful form on the road, with Blues winless across their last seven league away contests (D1 L6).

Due to Birmingham's unlikely dip into the third tier of English football last season, this weekend's visitors have recent memories of defeating Cambridge, although the U's were the shock winners during the most recent cup clash between the sides in September 2020.

Cambridge United FA Cup form: W W

Cambridge United all competitions form: D D W D W W

Birmingham City all competitions form: D L D D L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After keeping a solid clean sheet versus Walsall, Jake Eastwood should retain his spot in between the sticks for Cambridge.

The U's have a number of capable players waiting in the wings if they opt to rotate slightly, with George Hoddle and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu pushing for starts.

Birmingham are in the midst of a squad transition mid-season, with Eiran Cashin being recalled by parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Captain Christoph Klarer could make an appearance after serving his three-match suspension, although Demarai Gray (calf) and Ethan Laird (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Heading towards January exits, Lyndon Dykes and Marc Leonard were omitted from the squad for the Coventry win, with both unlikely to feature at the Abbey this weekend.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Jobe, Watts, Rossi; Bennett, Ball, McLoughlin, Brophy; Knight, Kaikai, Appere

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Sampsted, Klarer, Robinson, Wagner; Isichei, Iwata, Willumsson, Fujimoto, Koumas; Kyogo

We say: Cambridge United 1-2 Birmingham City

Unbeaten in three months on home soil, Cambridge will be confident of upsetting the odds and defeating Birmingham this weekend.

An away day that will bring back memories of League One success last term could be a real grind for Blues, who should have enough quality to squeeze into the fourth round.