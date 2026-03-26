Preview: Barnet vs Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 26 Mar 2026 11:51

Cambridge United make the trip to Barnet on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will strengthen their automatic promotion bid.

At a time when the visitors sit in third position in the League Two table, Barnet are in 12th, albeit just five points adrift of the playoffs.

Match preview

After going three games without a win, the perception was that Barnet's playoff hopes may have come to an end.

However, last weekend's 3-1 victory at second-placed MK Dons has catapulted them back into contention with seven matches of the season remaining.

While three wins from nine matches will not necessarily fill Dean Brennan with great optimism, Barnet could relish their part as outsiders during the run-in.

Four of their remaining games will be played at the Hive Stadium, although they will need to improve on a run of seven wins from 19 matches on familiar territory.

Since a 4-1 defeat at Colchester United on February 21, Barnet have conceded just six goals from as many games.

© Imago

Nevertheless, that record will be put to the test against opponents who make the trip to North London on a nine-match unbeaten streak.

Five wins and four draws during that period have kept Neil Harris' team in the top three, holding a two-point lead over fourth with a match in hand.

There will still be ambitions of chasing down leaders Bromley, who are seven points clear, but the target will be an immediate return to the third tier of English football however that comes.

Cambridge have shipped just 28 goals from their 38 league fixtures, giving them the best defensive record in the division.

That said, they visit Barnet having won just seven of their 19 away games, conceding a total of 16 goals and posting recent away draws at Accrington Stanley and Walsall.

Barnet League Two form:

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Cambridge United League Two form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Barring any fitness issues, Brennan is likely to stick with the same Barnet XI that stunned MK Dons with three goals before the hour mark.

Mark Shelton set up one of the goals to make it seven goals and six assists for the season, keeping him as one of the top-performing central-midfielders in the division.

Despite netting six times in 14 games, Kabongo Tshimanga has not scored at the Hive Stadium in his last four such outings.

While Kylian Kouassi has suffered a setback in his bid to return from a hamstring injury, club captain Michael Morrison could return to the Cambridge squad for the first time since November.

If Harris makes any alterations, Korey Smith, Adam Mayor and Shane Lavery are all in contention for a recall.

Barnet possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Senior, Collinge, Tavares, Crichlow-Noble; Shelton, Ofoborh; Glover, Stead, Kanu; Tshimanga

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Gibbons, Jobe, Watts; Bennett, Ball, Mpanzu, Brophy; Knight, Kaikai; Appere

We say: Barnet 1-2 Cambridge United

After the victory at MK Dons, Barnet will back themselves to edge out another promotion contender. However, Cambridge's long-standing unbeaten run gives them the nod with us, albeit in a hard-fought fixture that could be decided in the closing stages.

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