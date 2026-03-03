Sunderland games Robin Roefs could miss with hamstring injury as Newcastle derby question answered

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 19:48

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Robin Roefs is out of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Leeds United due to a 'minor' hamstring injury.

The Dutchman has been a critical component of the Black Cats' European-chasing XI this season, having arrived from Eredivisie outfit NEC shortly after Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League.

Roefs immediately displaced the highly-rated Anthony Patterson from the first XI and started each of Sunderland's first 28 Premier League games of the 2025-26 Premier League season, keeping eight clean sheets.

The 23-year-old has put himself in the hat for a possible World Cup call-up with the Netherlands thanks to his stellar displays in England's top flight, having made each of Oranje's last three squads in 2025.

However, Roefs was a surprise absentee from the Sunderland squad that travelled to Elland Road on Tuesday evening, following earlier rumours that he had picked up an injury.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris confirms Robin Roefs hamstring injury

Speaking to TNT Sports before the game, head coach Le Bris revealed that the 6ft 4in shot-stopper had suffered a hamstring strain while making a save in Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend.

Le Bris could not say exactly how long Roefs would be sidelined for, but he is keeping his fingers crossed that his number one will return in the not-too-distant future.

"A minor hamstring injury. He stretched his leg during a save, which was a good save, but unfortunately he got this injury. Hopefully it won’t be too long," Le Bris said.

With Roefs in the treatment room, Le Bris handed a full Sunderland debut to 22-year-old Swede Melker Ellborg, who joined the club from Malmo in the summer transfer window.

As well as being without Roefs, Granit Xhaka was only named on the bench for Sunderland against Leeds, following a heavy tackle from Bournemouth's Tyler Adams on Saturday.

Which Sunderland games could Robin Roefs miss with hamstring injury?

While it is good news for Sunderland fans that Roefs's issue is only a minor one, even the most minor hamstring injuries can take a fortnight to heal.

A Grade 1 hamstring injury usually requires a two-week recuperation period, while Grade 2 issues can take several weeks, and Grade 3 tears a number of months if surgery is required.

Sunderland will face either Port Vale or Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and Roefs will most likely miss that encounter, although it would not have been a surprise to see him rested anyway.

The Dutchman may also sit out the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on March 14, but he ought to be fine for the massive Tyne-Wear derby with Newcastle United on March 22 barring any complications.