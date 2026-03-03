Team News: Man City vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 19:30

With or without Erling Haaland, Manchester City will aim to make it five Premier League wins on the spin when they host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues edged out Leeds United 1-0 at the weekend, shortly before the Garibaldi's 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (foot), Josko Gvardiol (calf)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (unspecified), Nico O'Reilly (ankle), Max Alleyne (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (unspecified), Nicolo Savona (knee), Stefan Ortega (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus