Aston Villa lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 19:13

Aston Villa could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Alysson (all knee) and Andres Garcia (thigh) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

Star striker Ollie Watkins missed last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat against his former club Brentford with a hamstring strain, while Amadou Onana watched on as an unused substitute with muscle fatigue. Both players are currently doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

If Watkins is not fit to start, then new signing Tammy Abraham is expected to continue up front, with Morgan Rogers operating just behind in the number 10 role - Rogers’s seven Premier League goals have been worth 11 points to Villa this season and no other player’s goals have been more valuable to their team than Brentford’s Igor Thiago (also 11) this term.

Jadon Sancho and Emiliano Buendia are both expected to start again out wide as Leon Bailey and Harvey Elliott provide cover on the bench, while Onana - if fit - could link up with new recruit Douglas Luiz in centre-midfield, with Lamare Bogarde potentially making way.

A back four of Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Paul Torres and Ian Maatsen is set to remain intact in front of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but ex-Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, Victor Lindelof and Lucas Digne will all be pushing for a recall.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham

