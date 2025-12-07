Club Brugge vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 08:58 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 09:15

Champions League leaders Arsenal have a perfect continental record to maintain when they clash with Club Brugge on matchday six of the 2025-26 league phase.

The Gunners are the only team with 15 points on the board from their opening five matches, while their Belgian hosts are at risk of early elimination.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the match.

What time does Club Brugge vs. Arsenal kick off?

Club Brugge vs. Arsenal will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, December 10.

Meanwhile, the fixture is scheduled for a 9pm kickoff in Bruges, which is one hour ahead of London.

Where is Club Brugge vs. Arsenal being played?

Club Brugge are welcoming Mikel Arteta's men to the Jan Breydel Stadium, a 29,000-seater ground which has been their home since 1975.

The hosts share the stadium with local rivals Cercle Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League, and the venue memorably hosted the France's 2-1 win over Spain in the Euro 2000 quarter-finals.

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Club Brugge's clash with Arsenal has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 2 can be found on channel number 414 on Sky, 522 on Virgin Media and 409 on BT/EE.

Online streaming

Fans can also watch the match in its entirety on discovery+, TNT Sports' official streaming platform which is available on mobiles, computers and games consoles.

A discovery+ sports subscription is priced at £30.99 per month.

Highlights

The official TNT Sports website will upload a few minutes of highlights, as will the broadcaster's and Arsenal's YouTube channels.

Alternatively, the best bits will also be posted on the @footballontnt X account, where supporters can view goals, red cards and other key moments on the go.

What is at stake for Club Brugge and Arsenal?

As they have done every Champions League matchweek since the second round of fixtures, Arsenal are putting their perfect European record on the line in Bruges, where they are also fighting for their right to remain in first place.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are just three points behind the Gunners, but victory coupled with results elsewhere going in their favour could see them through to the last 16 with two games to spare.

In contrast, Club Brugge have totalled a mere four points from their opening five games to sit 26th in the rankings, and defeat would not only crush their wafer-thin hopes of a top-eight finish, but likely rule them out of contention for a seeded playoff place too.

The Belgian hosts are also bidding to reverse a worrying trend against English teams, having won just one of their last 18 competitive matches against Premier League clubs, losing 14 of them.