How to watch Leeds United vs. Liverpool: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Dec 2025 17:05 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 00:56

Liverpool's quest for Champions League football continues on Saturday, when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road in their 15th Premier League game of the season.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Sunderland on Wednesday, and the disappointing result means they are in eighth place with 22 points.

Leeds won 3-1 against Chelsea on Wednesday, and the result left them in 17th place with 14 points, three above 18th-placed West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match between Leeds and Liverpool.

What time does Leeds United vs. Liverpool kick off?

This game will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, December 6 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Leeds United vs. Liverpool being played?

Leeds will host Liverpool at Elland Road, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 37,645.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

The game's key events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Leeds United vs. Liverpool?

Liverpool should be expected to beat Leeds, and they should be expected to come out on top comfortably having spent in the region of £450m in the summer.

However, Arne Slot's side were fortunate to take any points from Wednesday's clash against Sunderland, and they have lost nine of their last 14 games while only winning four times.

Leeds' win against Chelsea was well deserved, and they could have easily taken a point when they played Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Daniel Farke's men must believe that they can claim another three points, especially as the visitors' form is poor.

While they will not be favourites, Leeds should back themselves to earn a positive result on the weekend against Liverpool.