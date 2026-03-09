Atalanta BC vs. Bayern Munich: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Mar 2026 23:05

Atalanta BC will take on German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the teams' Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash at New Balance Arena.

The Bavarians are seen as one of the competition's favourites, though Atalanta managed to pull off an unlikely comeback against Bundesliga opponents Borussia Dortmund in the playoff round for the knockout stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Atalanta BC vs. Bayern Munich kick off?

Atalanta will play Bayern Munich at 8:00PM on Tuesday, March 10 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Atalanta BC vs. Bayern Munich being played?

Bayern will travel to Italy, and they will play in New Balance Arena in the city of Bergamo.

The stadium has a maximum capacity of 23,439, and it is famed for its incredible atmosphere, especially on European nights.

How to watch Atalanta BC vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

All of the match's major highlights will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, as well as the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Atalanta BC and Bayern Munich?

Though no team will be able to progress into the quarter-finals after Tuesday's game, it may be important for Atalanta to take a lead heading into the return leg at Allianz Arena next week.

Bayern will have to be wary of their opponents given they came back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Dortmund, winning 4-1 in the second leg on February 25.

Vincent Kompany's side will almost certainly claim a second consecutive Bundesliga title, and the head coach will want to bring home the team's seventh Champions League crown.

Considering the visitors have only lost one of their last 12 round of 16 games in the Champions League, an exit at this stage looks unlikely, so Atalanta must make the most of home advantage on Tuesday if they wish to progress.