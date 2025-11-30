Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'hoping' for Richarlison offers from two countries

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 12:59 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 13:37

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly receive offers from two countries for forward Richarlison.

The Brazilian striker has started eight of his 13 Premier League appearances this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

However, Richarlison's starting opportunities have largely come as a result of Dominic Solanke's injury absence.

Tottenham appear keen to recruit a striker in the January transfer window, and the arrival of a new forward will inevitably knock Richarlison down the pecking order.

Richarlison could receive offers from two countries

As a result, Spurs could look to offload Richarlison in the upcoming transfer windows, especially as he has less than two years remaining on his contract.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are 'hoping' to receive offers for the attacker from two countries in 2026.

The report claims that Richarlison could generate offers from Brazil, while there is also thought to be interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Spurs are expected to make a decision in the near future as to whether to sell Richarlison or offer him a new deal.

Should Spurs keep or sell Richarlison?

The former Everton man has demonstrated this season that he can make meaningful contributions to Tottenham's attacking efforts.

Spurs may want to sign someone who is more prolific in front of goal, but Richarlison can still be a useful player off the bench if a new forward comes in to start.

With that in mind, Thomas Frank's side could look to keep the Brazil international until at least the end of the season.

However, from the player's perspective, he will be reluctant to settle for a squad role in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Richarlison will be keen to play regular football to guarantee his place in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.