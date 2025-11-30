Newcastle United vs. Tottenham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 08:57 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 08:57

Heading in opposite directions in the Premier League table, improving Newcastle United and regressing Tottenham Hotspur lock horns at St James' Park on Tuesday evening.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a third consecutive win in the top flight after taking down Everton 4-1 on Saturday evening, a couple of hours before Spurs' home woes continued.

The Lilywhites conceded two goals in just six minutes in a 2-1 defeat to London derby rivals Fulham - their third consecutive defeat across all competitions - meaning that they only lead Eddie Howe's men on goal difference in the middle of the pack.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 173

Newcastle United wins: 65

Draws: 34

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 74

Tottenham Hotspur will not have fond memories of their recent trips to St James' Park considering Newcastle United won 2-1 in 2024-25, 4-0 in 2023-24 and 6-1 in 2022-23 in the Premier League alone.

The Magpies prolonged their terrific home sequence over the Lilywhites in the 2025-26 EFL Cup, too, triumphing 2-0 in the fourth round to continue the defence of their title.

Spurs' Micky van de Ven's performance in his side's 4-0 loss in April 2024 was particularly alarming, with the usually sure-footed defender slipping before Alexander Isak scored Newcastle's first in the 30th minute.

The Dutch defender's nightmare was far from over given he flailed when he tried to challenge Anthony Gordon in the penalty area in the 32nd minute, but his clumsy tackle meant that the winger had ample space in the box to net his team's second of the game.

Spurs' 6-1 loss to Newcastle in 2022-23 is just as infamous a result, with the Toon racing into a 5-0 lead after just 21 minutes.

Interim boss Cristian Stellini, who took charge of the club following Antonio Conte's dismissal, was sacked from his temporary role on April 24, 2023, just a day after his side's 6-1 defeat.

At St James' Park, Newcastle's most recent loss was a 3-2 defeat on October 17, 2021 when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge of the Londoners.

In the last 10 competitive meetings between the sides, Spurs have won three games and lost seven, with their last victory occurring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season in December 2023.

Outside of the top flight, the two clubs' most recent FA Cup meeting came all the way back in 2005, when a solitary Patrick Kluivert strike propelled Newcastle to a 1-0 victory.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 13, 2024: Newcastle 4-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2023: Spurs 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2023: Newcastle 6-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2022: Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2022: Spurs 5-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2021: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2021: Newcastle 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2020: Spurs 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jul 15, 2020: Newcastle 1-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2019: Spurs 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2019: Spurs 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2018: Newcastle 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 09, 2018: Spurs 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2017: Newcastle 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 15, 2016: Newcastle 5-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2015: Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2015: Newcastle 1-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2014: Spurs 4-0 Newcastle (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

Oct 26, 2014: Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2014: Newcastle 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

