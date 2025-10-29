Manchester United prepare a January move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to a report.

The Red Devils were linked with the Englishman in the latter stages of the summer market, but it is understood that Ruben Amorim's side were only interested in a loan, while Atletico were not prepared to let him leave unless it was on a permanent basis.

Man United could allegedly sign two new midfielders in 2026, with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo all facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

According to reports in Spain, Gallagher is a firm target for the 20-time English champions, with the club considering making a move for him at the start of 2026.

Man United are said to be preparing a 'significant offer', which could be an initial loan, with a permanent transfer then occurring during next summer's transfer window.

Atletico would allegedly be looking for at least €60m (£53m) for the former Chelsea midfielder.

Gallagher has again been an important player for Atletico during the 2025-26 campaign, making 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

The Englishman made the move to Diego Simeone's side from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Red and Whites on 63 occasions, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

Gallagher scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in 95 matches for Chelsea, while he has also enjoyed successful loan spells at Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic during his professional career.

The midfielder is believed to be open to returning to English football at this stage of his career, and Man United are thought to have a long-term interest in the Englishman.

Man United transfer news: Where would Gallagher fit into the Red Devils lineup?

Gallagher is unlikely to be used as a number 10, with Man United head coach Amorim said to view the Englishman as the perfect player to operate in a midfield two.

Amorim is allegedly determined to bring energy to his midfield next year, and Gallagher certainly fits the bill, with his work-rate undoubtedly one of his biggest assets.

Gallagher impressed for Chelsea ahead of his move to Atletico, scoring seven times in 2023-24, and it is not difficult to understand why Man United are keen on the midfielder, who could be a vital player for the Red Devils in the years to come.