Arsenal are reportedly not looking to offload Myles Lewis-Skelly in the January transfer window despite exit links.

Arsenal have reportedly made their stance clear on defender Myles Lewis-Skelly amid exit rumours.

The 19-year-old made a huge impact for Mikel Arteta's side last season, especially in the second half, but has struggled for regular games this term.

Lewis-Skelly has managed just 87 minutes of action in the Premier League this season but made three appearances in the Champions League, starting in two of them.

As a result, Lewis-Skelly was dropped from the England squad by Thomas Tuchel, who made it clear that the defender needs to play regularly to get picked for the World Cup squad.

It has been reported that several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him, especially on loan, but Arsenal have other plans.

Arsenal transfer stance on Lewis-Skelly

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are not considering letting the youngster leave in the January window, even on loan.

Riccardo Calafiori has been in outstanding form this season, and it has become difficult for the youngster to replace him, but the Gunners consider him an important part of their long-term plans.

Moreover, given Arsenal's mounting injury problems, the north London club do not want to be in a situation where they run out of proper options, especially in the second half of the season.

The Gunners have taken a healthy lead in the Premier League, and therefore, they are reluctant to offload one of the best young talents in the country.

Romano says that the reality is everyone at the club wants Lewis-Skelly to stay, and that he is not aware of the possibility of him leaving in January.

Lewis-Skelly will have to wait for his chances

There could be temptation for him to move elsewhere on loan and get picked for the England squad, especially in the World Cup year, but the chances of that happening are slim.

Lewis-Skelly is not only behind Calafiori in the pecking order but also behind Piero Hincapie, which should frustrate him, as it blocks his development.

The youngster can play in midfield, but Arsenal have enough players in those areas, and he will have to be patient with the opportunities coming his way.