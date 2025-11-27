Tottenham lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby as Cristian Romero replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 13:35 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 13:52

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank must find solutions to Cristian Romero's absence for Saturday's Premier League London derby with Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Argentine defender was cautioned for the fifth time in the top-flight campaign in last weekend's 4-1 loss to Arsenal and will therefore serve a one-match suspension during the showdown with the Cottagers.

Romero will be one of five guaranteed absentees for the Lilywhites alongside Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Yves Bissouma (ankle), while Kota Takai (thigh) and Radu Dragusin (ACL) are uncertain for the derby.

The latter two are both like-for-like replacements for Romero, but a fully-fit Kevin Danso can be pencilled in alongside Micky van de Ven in a back four for the Europa League winners, who may also have Destiny Udogie back in the XI too.

Joao Palhinha can expect to return from the first whistle too, potentially in place of Rodrigo Bentancur after Lucas Bergvall put in an eye-catching display in Wednesday's 5-3 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons were only second-half substitutes in that eight-goal thriller, but the need for fresh legs should see both attackers return to the starting lineup this time around.

However, neither Richarlison nor Randal Kolo Muani - who scored three goals between them at the Parc des Princes - should be in danger of losing their starting spots.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani

