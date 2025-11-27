Fulham lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby as Marco Silva receives midfield boost

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 13:44 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 13:52

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will be boosted by the return of a familiar face for Saturday's Premier League London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Cottagers eked out a 1-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend without the services of yellow-card magnet Sasa Lukic, who was serving a one-game ban for accumulated bookings, but the Serbian is eligible to return this weekend.

With Lukic back, Silva's only two concerns for this weekend are Rodrigo Muniz - out until February with a thigh injury - and Antonee Robinson, a major doubt with a knee problem.

Lukic should reprise his regular midfield partnership with Sander Berge in North London, in a move that would push Alex Iwobi further forward, almost certainly at the expense of Josh King.

Silva will surely also be tempted to throw Samuel Chukwueze into the starting lineup after the winger's dazzling display off the bench against Sunderland, where he created five chances - two of them big chances - and set up Raul Jimenez's winner.

Chukwueze could displace Kevin in the visitors' frontline, as Harry Wilson holds his spot on the right in support of Jimenez, who has failed to score or assist in any of his last six Premier League games against Spurs.

With Robinson likely to miss out, Ryan Sessegnon will start at left-back at his old home, where ex-Arsenal man Bernd Leno can expect a particularly hostile reception.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Jimenez

