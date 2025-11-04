10-man Bayern Munich survive a late Paris Saint-Germain scare to secure 2-1 win and all three points in the Champions League, extending their winning streak to 16 straight games.

10-man Bayern Munich survived a late Paris Saint-Germain scare to secure a 2-1 win and all three points in the Champions League, extending their winning streak to 16 straight games.

An action-packed first half saw Luis Diaz bag a brace to hand Bayern Munich a 2-0 lead, Ousmane Dembele and Josip Stanisic each have goals ruled out for offside and Serge Gnabry strike both posts, while the 45 minutes ended in more drama as Bayern's goalscorer went from hero to zero with Diaz receiving a red card for a foul on Achraf Hakimi.

Bayern Munich dropped significantly deeper throughout the second half following the red card, and while Paris Saint-Germain did manage to pull one back through Joao Neves, Vincent Kompany's side were ultimately able to defend their lead to secure a fantastic 16th-straight victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Paris Saint-Germain looked a shadow of the side that spectacularly won the Champions League last season in the first half today, with Bayern Munich superior in almost every aspect of their performance.

PSG were a team that thrived thanks to their intensity both in and out of possession last term, but Bayern Munich were physically and mentally stronger than the hosts, with the French side struggling to deal with the crisp, snappy passing of their opponents, while PSG kept being caught by Bayern's press when in possession.

There were also times that saw PSG players let themselves down with sloppy passes or being caught out in possession, most notably captain Marquinhos having possession snatched for Bayern's second, while Hakimi was fortunate to not be punished for giving the ball away before Stanisic's disallowed goal.

Paris Saint-Germain were more dominant throughout the second half as Bayern Munich understandably dropped deep in an attempt to defend their lead following the red card on the stroke of half-time, but despite the French side's control of the ball, the visitors rarely looked in serious danger.

Luis Enrique's side are admittedly dealing with several injuries, including Dembele and Hakimi both being forced off as well as Desire Doue being ruled out, but there was a real disappointing lack of creativity from a side that produced some of the most exciting attacking football in recent memory in 2024-25.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS

Luis Diaz goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4th min, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich)



Luis Díaz fires Bayern Munich into the lead against PSG

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

What a start for Bayern Munich, Diaz gives them the lead!

The ball is fired into Serge Gnabry, who delightfully flicks a pass into the path of Michael Olise racing in on goal, but Lucas Chevalier brilliantly saves his shot.

The rebound falls kindly to Luis Diaz, who fires his effort into the left side of the net and past Marquinhos, who is unable to divert the ball away from goal.

Luis Diaz goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (32nd min, Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 Bayern Munich)



Luis Díaz at the double for Bayern Munich after a Marquinhos error!

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

Diaz has scored again! Huge mistake from Marquinhos!

Marquinhos wins the ball from a Bayern Munich lobbed pass, but the defender takes too long to release it and has possession stolen by Diaz just outside the penalty area.

Diaz quickly drives into the box and whips his strike past the outrushing Chevalier and into the bottom left corner, doubling Bayern Munich's advantage.

52nd min: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich) red card



Luis Díaz is shown a straight red card after a challenge on Hakimi

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

Diaz has gone from hero to zero!

The winger brings down Achraf Hakimi as the full back is looking to surge forward, and the referee gives an initial yellow card.

After a lengthy VAR check, the referee upgrades the card to a red as Diaz's challenge was two-footed and off the ground - ending a sensational half on a sour note for both player and club.

Joao Neves goal vs. Bayern Munich (74th min, Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern Munich)



Off the bench and on the scoresheet! Neves pulls one back for PSG

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

Game on! Neves pulls one back!

PSG are passing around the Bayern Munich area as they search for an opening, working the ball to the right side with Kang-In Lee, who delivers a cross into the area.

The whipped delivery finds Neves just outside the six-yard box, and the midfielder fires his strike off the floor and bouncing into the top left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LUIS DIAZ

It may be controversial to hand Diaz man of the match given the winger was sent off, but his brace ultimately secured all three points for Bayern Munich.

Diaz was electric before his dismissal in the first half, clinically opening the scoring before demonstrating his superb pressing to snatch the ball from Marquinhos moments before adding a second.

The entire Bayern Munich side also deserve massive credit for their second half showing, bailing Diaz out by valiantly defending their lead.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. BAYERN MUNICH MATCH STATS

Possession: Paris Saint-Germain 71%-29% Bayern Munich

Shots: Paris Saint-Germain 25-9 Bayern Munich

Shots on target: Paris Saint-Germain 9-5 Bayern Munich

Corners: Paris Saint-Germain 9-1 Bayern Munich

Fouls: Paris Saint-Germain 7-9 Bayern Munich

BEST STATS



2 - Luis Díaz is only the second player to score twice and be sent off in a UEFA Champions League match, after Antoine Griezmann in October 2021 for Atlético against Liverpool. Double.

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 4, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Paris Saint-Germain will aim to bounce back from their Champions League defeat when they take on Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday in their final fixture before the international break.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be looking to make it 17 straight victories at the start of this season when they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

