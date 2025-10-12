Manchester City will welcome back Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland from international duty sooner than expected ahead of their next Premier League game against Everton.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a ridiculous run of form in front of goal so far this season and has already found the net 21 times in just 12 appearances for club and country.

Haaland extended the longest goalscoring streak of his career to 10 games after netting a hat-trick - his sixth for Norway - in their emphatic 5-0 home victory over Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

Despite missing a first-half penalty, Haaland’s treble has seen him move onto 51 goals after just 46 international appearances for Norway, becoming only the sixth men’s player in history to reach the half-century mark in less than 50 caps.

It was initially expected that Haaland would be in contention to feature in Norway’s international friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday, but he is one of a number of first-team players who has now been excused from that fixture.

Oscar Bobb will remain with the Norway squad, while uncapped midfield starlet Sverre Nypan - on loan at Middlesbrough from Man City - took part in first-team training on Sunday ahead of potentially making his senior debut on Tuesday.

Haaland will make early return to Man City ahead of Everton clash

A statement from the Norwegian FA read: "Sebastian Sebulonsen is in the Norwegian national team squad, he and Sverre Nypan are participating in today's training.

"Players with particularly tight match schedules are returning home: Alexander Sorloth, Julian Ryerson, Erling Braut Haaland and Fredrik Bjorkan. Felix Horn Myhre is leaving the squad due to a sore ankle."

The news of Haaland’s early return to Man City comes as a timely boost for manager Pep Guardiola, who has often expressed frustration over players coming back injured from international duty.

Haaland will have a few extra days training with Guardiola and co before they return to Premier League action against Everton at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday, with this fixture to be followed by games against Villarreal, Aston Villa and Swansea City to conclude October.

Man City’s No.9 is leading the way for goals in the Premier League so far this season having already netted nine times in just seven games, three clear of his nearest challenge Antoine Semenyo (six).

Haaland was rewarded for his blistering start to the new campaign with the Premier League Player of the Month accolade for September and the striker has expressed how motivated he is to maintain the “same level and win even more games.”